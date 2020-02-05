Savory Waffle With Variations

Makes about 6 waffles.

Note: This may look like a lot of butter, but it will yield a super-light, fluffy waffle with crisp edges. The yield will vary depending on the size and shape of your waffle iron. Leftovers, once cooled, may be wrapped and stored in the refrigerator for 3 days or frozen. To reheat, pop the waffles in the toaster or hot oven. Try these suggested variations, or make up your own. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 3/4 c. flour

• 1 tbsp. baking power

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 3 eggs, separated

• 8 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

• 1 1/2 c. whole milk

Optional ingredients (choose one or all):

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, parsley)

• 1/4 c. finely grated aged cheese (Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago)

• 1/4 c. finely diced red pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, butter and milk.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until they hold stiff peaks.

Stir the egg yolk/milk mixture into the dry ingredients, then fold in the beaten egg whites. Fold in any of the optional ingredients.

Ladle enough batter into the center of the waffle iron to cover about two-thirds of the grid surface. Close the lid and bake for about 4 minutes (wait until the iron doesn’t resist being open). Transfer the cooked waffle to a rimmed baking sheet to keep them warm and crisp. Serve topped with any of the following: crumbled crisp bacon, shredded Cheddar cheese, salsa, melted herb butter, poached or fried egg, sautéed garlic and kale.

Nutrition information per serving with herbs:

Calories 350

Fat 20 g Sodium 500 mg

Carbohydrates 32 g Saturated fat 12 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 9 g Cholesterol 140 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 carb, 1 medium-fat protein, 3 fat.