Radish and Citrus Salad With Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This radish and citrus salad explodes with color and flavor — sweet, tangy, peppery, crunchy. Mix it up, using any combination of citrus and radishes you like. All of the components may be made ahead and arranged just before serving. You’ll have additional vinaigrette that can be used by drizzling it over sautéed chicken, tossing with steamed broccoli or roasted sweet potatoes. Meyer lemons have a sweeter flavor than the more common lemon, which could be substituted. The Beauty Heart radish, also called a watermelon radish, is a mild-flavored variety with a pink interior. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/4 c. freshly squeezed Meyer lemon juice (see Note)

• 1/2 tsp. honey, or more to taste

• 1/3 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 blood orange

• 1 small red grapefruit

• 1 small navel orange

• 2 Beauty Heart radishes (see Note)

• Lettuce leaves for garnish

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

To make the vinaigrette: Place the lemon juice, honey and oil into a jar with a lid. Attach the lid and shake vigorously.

To make the salad: Peel the blood orange, grapefruit and orange, cut into pinwheels and remove any seeds.

Scrub the radishes and cut into matchstick-sized pieces.

Arrange the lettuce leaves on individual plates or a large platter. Arrange the citrus over the lettuce. Drizzle a little of the dressing over the citrus. Sprinkle the salt and black pepper over the salad.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings (using total amount of half of dressing):

Calories 105

Fat 6 g

Sodium 25 mg

Carbohydrates 12 g

Saturated fat 1 g

Total sugars 9 g

Protein 1 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 fruit, 1 fat.