Poached Salmon With Fresh Lemon Salsa

Serves 4.

Note: Serve this bright tart salsa on the poached salmon, whether warm, room temperature or chilled. Store leftovers in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. (The salsa is also great swirled into mayonnaise for a salmon salad.) From Beth Dooley.

Poached salmon:

• 1 1/2 to 2 lb. center-cut salmon fillet, cut into 4 portions

• 1/2 c. white wine

• 1 unpeeled lemon cut into 1/2-in. rounds

• 3 sprigs fresh parsley

Lemon Salsa:

• 1/2 unpeeled lemon, seeded, chopped

• 1 shallot, finely chopped

• 1/2 c. extra-virgin olive oil, or more if necessary

• 1/2 c. finely chopped fresh parsley

• 1/2 c. finely chopped fresh cilantro

• Pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Pinch of red pepper flakes, to taste

Directions

For the salmon: Place the salmon in a large skillet and add the wine with just enough water to barely cover the salmon. Add the lemon rounds and 3 sprigs of parsley. Set over heat, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for just 1 minute. Then turn off the heat to let the salmon sit until tender, about 10 minutes. The salmon is cooked when it flakes easily and the internal temperature registers 120 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. Remove and discard the lemon slices and parsley. Serve the salmon either warm, room temperature, or chilled, garnished with the salsa.

For the salsa: In a bowl, stir together the chopped lemon, shallot, olive oil, 1/2 cup chopped parsley and cilantro, seasoning to taste with salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes. Serve on the salmon.

Nutrition information per serving (using total of half the salsa):

Calories 405

Fat 26 g

Sodium 110 mg

Carbohydrates 2 g

Saturated fat 5 g

Total sugars 1 g

Protein 38 g

Cholesterol 100 mg

Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 5 ½ lean protein, 3 fat.