Sweet peas top tangy chèvre with a layer of rich, salty prosciutto on a platform of dense, sourdough rye.

Serves 4.

Note: Use a good, firm rye (such as Baker’s Field Hundred Rye Bread) for color and tang. These are great for lunch and even better in the evening with a cold beer. From Beth Dooley.

• 4 slices sourdough rye bread

• 2 tbsp. chèvre, or more if needed

• 1/2 lb. sugar snap peas, sliced

• 8 slices prosciutto, sliced or torn

• Chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

Spread the bread with a thick layer of the chèvre.

Cut the slices into quarters and then top with the peas and prosciutto. Garnish with chopped parsley. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 170 Fat 5 g Sodium 520 mg

Carbohydrates 20 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 11 g Cholesterol 16 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 starch, 1 medium-fat protein.