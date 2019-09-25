Mediterranean Chicken, Roasted Vegetables and Farro Bowls

Serves 8.

Note: Perfect for the lunch box or the dinner table, these colorful, flavorful bowls are sure to be a family favorite. Tahini is a paste made from ground sesame seeds. Find it with Middle Eastern foods at the supermarket. From Meredith Deeds.

Chicken:

• 3 tbsp. olive oil

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Mediterranean Chicken, Roasted Vegetables and Farro Bowls

• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh oregano

• 1 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. ground pepper

• 2 lb. skinless, boneless chicken thighs

Roasted vegetables:

• 3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. cubes (about 8 c.)

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 3/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 bunches broccolini (about 1 lb.), trimmed, halved lengthwise

Bowls:

• 1 1/3 c. uncooked farro (to make 4 c. cooked)

• 2 (15-oz.) cans chickpeas (also called garbanzos), drained and rinsed

• 1/2 large English hothouse cucumber, halved lengthwise, cut into 1/4 in.-thick half-moons (about 1 c.)

• 1 (10-oz.) pkg. grape tomatoes, halved

• 1 c. crumbled feta

• 1/2 c. toasted pepitas

Tahini Yogurt Sauce:

• 3/4 c. Greek yogurt, plain

• 3 tbsp. tahini (see Note)

• 2 tbsp. lemon juice

• 2 tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh mint

• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

• 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

To prepare the chicken: In a large bowl, combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 3 chopped garlic cloves, oregano, rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper and chicken thighs. Toss to coat.

Transfer the chicken to a large, rimmed baking sheet-pan. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until the chicken has an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Let cool and chop into bite-size pieces.

To prepare the vegetables: In a large bowl, combine sweet potatoes with 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss to coat. Arrange on a large, rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Roast for 20 minutes.

Add the broccolini to the same large bowl with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss to coat. Add to the pan with the sweet potatoes and continue to roast for 15 to 20 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

To prepare the farro: Meanwhile, make farro according to package directions.

To prepare the yogurt sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, 1/4 cup water, tahini, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, mint, 1 chopped garlic clove and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

To assemble: Divide farro among serving bowls. Top with chicken, roasted vegetables, chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, feta and pepitas. Serve with the Tahini-Yogurt Sauce.

To make ahead: The chicken, farro, roasted vegetables and sauce can all be made and kept covered in the refrigerator, for up to 4 days. The cucumber and tomatoes can be prepared and kept covered in the refrigerator up to 4 days. If this is for a family meal, you can divide the ingredients and keep them in separate containers in the refrigerator. When ready to serve, reheat the chicken, roasted vegetables, farro and chickpeas separately in the microwave and divide them into bowls. Top with cucumber, tomatoes, feta and pepitas and serve with the sauce on the side. If you are enjoying the bowls for lunch, throughout the week, feel free to divide all the ingredients into single serving portions, with the sauce in separate containers and enjoy them as a cold salad for up to 4 days in advance.