Chicken BLT Panzanella Salad

Serves 6.

Note: Bacon, arugula lettuce and a generous amount of shredded chicken turn the iconic Italian bread side salad into a satisfying meal. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1/3 c. olive oil

• 1/4 c. red wine vinegar

• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 3 c. halved yellow and/or red cherry tomatoes or roughly chopped heirloom tomatoes

• 1/2 c. thinly sliced red onion

• 4 c. day-old ciabatta or other rustic Italian bread cut into 1-in. cubes

• 6 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked, chopped, drippings reserved

• 6 c. arugula lettuce

• 3 c. shredded cooked chicken

• 1/2 c. fresh basil leaves, torn into small pieces

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper.

Add the tomatoes and red onions to the bowl with the dressing and toss to coat. Let stand for 20 minutes.

Place the bread on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the bacon drippings over the bread and toss to coat. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the bread has dried out slightly, but not browned.

Transfer the bread to the bowl with the vegetables and dressing and toss to coat. Let stand for 10 minutes to allow some of the dressing to soak into the bread. Add the arugula, chicken, basil and cooked bacon and toss to combine.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 420 Fat 27 g Sodium 620 mg

Carbohydrates 17 g Saturated fat 6 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 27 g Cholesterol 75 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 4 medium-fat protein, 1 ½ fat.