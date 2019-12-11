Celeriac and Apple Salad With Mustard Vinaigrette

Serves 4.

Note: Inspired by the classic French salad rémoulade that relies on homemade mayonnaise, this speedy version tosses tender celeriac, crisp apples and aged Cheddar in mustardy vinaigrette. It makes a fine first course or nice addition to a buffet. Rub the cut part of the unused celeriac and store in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice

• 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

• 1/4 c. hazelnut or sunflower oil

• 1 large celeriac (celery root)

• 1 large crisp apple, such as Haralson

• 4 oz. sharp Cheddar cheese

• 2 tbsp. finely minced parsley

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the mustard, lemon juice, vinegar and then whisk in the oil in a slow steady stream until emulsified.

Using a sharp knife, cut off the top of the celeriac and pare away the peel along the sides, taking as little flesh as possible. Using a small sharp knife, trim away some of the brown skin. Cut the root in half, then in quarters, then into fingers and then into 1-inch chunks, tossing them into the bowl of dressing to coat them as you go. (This will help keep the celeriac from discoloring.)

Core and cut the apple into 1-inch fingers and add to the celeriac. Cut the cheese into 1/2-inch pieces and toss in with the parsley. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 300 Fat 24 g

Sodium 330 mg Carbohydrates 17 g

Saturated fat 6 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 8 g Cholesterol 30 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, ½ carb, 1 high-fat protein, 3 fat.