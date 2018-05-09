Braised Vegetables With Chickpeas

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This braise is seasoned with za'atar, a favorite spice blend of the Middle East that contains thyme, oregano, sumac and salt. Find it in the spice aisle of the grocery store or in specialty shops and online. Your favorite Mediterranean spice blend will also work well. In this recipe, the chickpea liquid serves as the stock. Add the whole thing at once. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter or oil, or combination

• 1 small onion, chopped

• 1 small shallot, chopped

• 1/2 lb. carrots, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 1/2 lb. new potatoes, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 4 tbsp. lemon juice, divided

• 1 (15-oz.) canned chickpeas with the liquid

• 1/2 lb. sweet peas, fresh or frozen

• 1/2 lb. shelled edamame or lima beans, fresh or frozen

• 2 tbsp. za'atar (see Note)

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Heat the butter in a skillet over medium heat and sauté the onion and shallot until they begin to turn a caramel color, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Lower the heat and add the carrots and potatoes, and stir in 2 tablespoons lemon juice, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom, and cover the pan to steam for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the whole can of chickpeas with liquid, the sweet peas, edamame, za'atar, cilantro, remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice, salt and pepper. Bring the liquid to a low simmer. Cover the pan and cook until the vegetables are tender but still firm, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 245

Fat 8 g

Sodium 360 mg

Carbohydrates 34 g

Saturated fat 3 g

Total sugars 8 g

Protein 12 g

Cholesterol 10 mg

Dietary fiber 10 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 2 starch, ½ lean protein, 1 ½ fat.