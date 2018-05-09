Blondies

Makes 16 (2- by 2-inch) bars.

Note: This recipe, also known as butterscotch brownies, is from "Joy of Cooking," by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker and Ethan Becker. The pecans are optional, or substitute walnuts. Some people add chocolate chips or coconut to the recipe, but we prefer the pure flavor of brown sugar.

• 1 c. flour

• 1/4 tsp. baking powder

• 1/8 tsp. baking soda

• 1/8 tsp. salt

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter

• 2/3 c. packed light brown sugar

• 1/4 c. sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 egg yolk

• 1 tbsp. light corn syrup

• 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1 c. chopped, toasted pecans, if desired

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and place rack in the center position. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with oiled aluminum foil, allowing it to overhang on two ends of the pan by about 2 inches.

In a small bowl, whisk together thoroughly the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a medium heavy saucepan, melt butter, then bring to a boil, stirring constantly until light golden brown, about 2 minutes. Don't let it burn.

Remove from heat and stir in both sugars until well combined. Let cool to barely warm.

Whisk egg, egg yolk, corn syrup and vanilla extract into the cooled sugar-butter mixture. Stir in flour and, if desired, chopped pecans.

Scrape into the pan, spreading to the edges. Bake until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cool completely in the pan on a rack. Lift blondies from pan using the foil overhang, carefully peel off the foil and cut into bars.

Nutrition information per each bar:

Calories 140 Fat 6 g Sodium 45 mg

Carbohydrates 19 g Saturated fat 4 g Total sugars 13 mg

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 40 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 1 fat.