Drivers using Interstate 94 in the east metro should have it much easier Wednesday after an all-day painting project spawned massive traffic jams.

MnDOT reduced the eastbound lanes of I-94 between Mounds Boulevard and about Century Avenue from 6 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Tuesday to paint lines to mark traffic lanes on the new pavement. Crews worked throughout the day to get the paint applied and have it dry before the lanes opened for the evening rush hour.

"In order to do this, traffic was restricted to one lane, and this caused significant traffic back-ups," said spokeswoman Chris Krueger.

MnDOT did advertise the lane closures on its website, but many drivers missed the memo.

"It was sure nice of them to do it at morning rush," tweeted Drive reader Dan.

Krueger said the recent cold snap had a lot to do with the unfortunate timing. Over the past few weeks, temperatures have been too low for MnDOT to put down paint.

"Paint won’t adhere to a surface that is too cold," Krueger said. "It’s been unseasonably cold this fall; the forecast for today was for reasonable weather, so crews determined that today may be one of the last chances to paint the stripes before snow falls."

Temperatures on Tuesday reached into the 40s, warm enough to apply striping.

MnDOT could not wait until after the morning rush hour to do the work, or schedule it as an overnight project.

"If crews had waited until night, they would have had to start after the evening rush hour and that ends at 7 p.m., well after sunset and when temps drop," Krueger said. "We’ve experienced night time temps below freezing and frost can make the paint not stick to the road surface."

Lane striping was among the last items to be completed as part of the two-year Interstate 94 reconstruction and improvement project between downtown St. Paul and Maplewood. However, there are still a couple ramps that will remain closed until Friday.

They include northbound Hwy. 61 to eastbound I-94 and southbound Hwy. 61 to eastbound I-94.