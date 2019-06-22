MINNEAPOLIS
Preston Scott Tetley, as surety for Masters of Disasters LLP, Big Lake, Minn.; filed June 14, 19-41813; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.
St. Paul
Paul Joseph Schmitt, as surety for Eminet Builders and Contractors Inc. and Envirolastech Inc., Rochester, Minn.; filed June 14, 19-31943; Chap. 7; assets, $56,059; liabilities, $3,027,697.
Robert John Antonsen, as surety for Antonsen Construction Inc., and Melissa Elizabeth Antonsen, 303 Quentin Av. N., Lakeland; filed June 17, 19-31966; Chap. 13; assets, $364,839; liabilities, $312,315.
J&D Realty LLC, 17415 Lake Blvd., Shafer; filed June 17, Chap. 11; assets, $410,000; liabilities, $230,000. Jacob Schwelling, CEO.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Eldorado buying Caesars in $17.3B cash-and-stock deal
Eldorado Resorts is buying Caesars in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $17.3 billion, creating a casino giant.
Local
Immigration pushes one-time hedge fund exec into politics
The wealthy Minnesota native has plunged into politics for the first time with a proposal for a new kind of work visa intended to greatly increase legal immigration into the country.
National
What's in your 'best interest'?
The SEC recently passed new regulations it says will ensure that brokers act in their clients' "best interest." But what does that mean for you?THE…
Variety
New technology helps search teams find people in wilderness
Yesenia D'Alessandro loaded a GPS tracking app on her cellphone and trudged into a remote Hawaii forest, joining more than 100 other volunteers looking for a missing hiker.
Business
50 years later, the moon is still great for business
Fifty years after humans first visited, businesses are still trying to make a buck off the moon.