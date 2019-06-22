MINNEAPOLIS

Preston Scott Tetley, as surety for Masters of Disasters LLP, Big Lake, Minn.; filed June 14, 19-41813; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.

St. Paul

Paul Joseph Schmitt, as surety for Eminet Builders and Contractors Inc. and Envirolastech Inc., Rochester, Minn.; filed June 14, 19-31943; Chap. 7; assets, $56,059; liabilities, $3,027,697.

Robert John Antonsen, as surety for Antonsen Construction Inc., and Melissa Elizabeth Antonsen, 303 Quentin Av. N., Lakeland; filed June 17, 19-31966; Chap. 13; assets, $364,839; liabilities, $312,315.

J&D Realty LLC, 17415 Lake Blvd., Shafer; filed June 17, Chap. 11; assets, $410,000; liabilities, $230,000. Jacob Schwelling, CEO.