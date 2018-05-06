MINNEAPOLIS
Stacey Leigh Granberry, as surety for Boss Pizza LLC, Inland Readers Inc. and General Subscription Services Inc., 2630 19th Av. NE., East Bethel; filed April 30, 18-41394; Chap. 13; no schedules filed.
Family Strengths Counseling Group LLC, 199 Coon Rapids Blvd., Coon Rapids; filed May 3, 18-41448; Chap. 7; assets, $16,922; liabilities, $69,017. Katherine Pacyga Routt, president.
St. Paul
Taha Merei Haj Sakor, as surety for Mediterranean Cusine Inc. Corp., Mediterranean Cuisine LLC and Damsy Restaurant, Rochester, Minn.; filed April 27, 18-31325; Chap. 7; assets, $6,010; liabilities, $431,500.
Richard Thomas Dorsey, as surety for Diamond D Ranch MN, 11194 Upper 74th St. S., Cottage Grove; filed May 3, 18-31400; Chap. 7; assets, $7,677; liabilities, $65,063.
Todd William Slininger, as surety for Northgate Brewing LLC, 1447 Edmund Av., St. Paul; filed May 3, 18-31406; Chap. 7; assets, $331,868; liabilities, $841,054.
