MINNEAPOLIS

Stacey Leigh Granberry, as surety for Boss Pizza LLC, Inland Readers Inc. and General Subscription Services Inc., 2630 19th Av. NE., East Bethel; filed April 30, 18-41394; Chap. 13; no schedules filed.

Family Strengths Counseling Group LLC, 199 Coon Rapids Blvd., Coon Rapids; filed May 3, 18-41448; Chap. 7; assets, $16,922; liabilities, $69,017. Katherine Pacyga Routt, president.

St. Paul

Taha Merei Haj Sakor, as surety for Mediterranean Cusine Inc. Corp., Mediterranean Cuisine LLC and Damsy Restaurant, Rochester, Minn.; filed April 27, 18-31325; Chap. 7; assets, $6,010; liabilities, $431,500.

 

 

Richard Thomas Dorsey, as surety for Diamond D Ranch MN, 11194 Upper 74th St. S., Cottage Grove; filed May 3, 18-31400; Chap. 7; assets, $7,677; liabilities, $65,063.

Todd William Slininger, as surety for Northgate Brewing LLC, 1447 Edmund Av., St. Paul; filed May 3, 18-31406; Chap. 7; assets, $331,868; liabilities, $841,054.