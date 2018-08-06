The Lynx will play in Chicago Tuesday, where they’ll try to break a three-game losing streak without starting power forward Rebekkah Brunson.

Brunson, who sustained a nose injury in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta at Target Center, did not travel with the team to Chicago. She is listed by the team as day-to-day with the injury. The team did not say whether the nose was broken or not.

Brunson was hurt with 4:47 left in the first half at the game tied at 31. Brunson was guarding Tiffany Hayes and took a Hayes Elbow to the nose. Brunson was called for a foul, left the game and did not return. Hayes was called for a technical.

It is unclear who will replace Brunson in the starting lineup. One option is veteran post Erlana Larkins. Other options would include Temi Fagbenle. If Reeve wants to go with a smaller lineup Cecelia Zandalasin or Tanisha Wright would be options.