The Lynx will play in Chicago Tuesday, where they’ll try to break a three-game losing streak without starting power forward Rebekkah Brunson.
Brunson, who sustained a nose injury in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta at Target Center, did not travel with the team to Chicago. She is listed by the team as day-to-day with the injury. The team did not say whether the nose was broken or not.
Brunson was hurt with 4:47 left in the first half at the game tied at 31. Brunson was guarding Tiffany Hayes and took a Hayes Elbow to the nose. Brunson was called for a foul, left the game and did not return. Hayes was called for a technical.
It is unclear who will replace Brunson in the starting lineup. One option is veteran post Erlana Larkins. Other options would include Temi Fagbenle. If Reeve wants to go with a smaller lineup Cecelia Zandalasin or Tanisha Wright would be options.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.