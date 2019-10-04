Some books are meant to be read on the printed page. Some books are OK to be read on the screen. Some books come alive as audio read by the author. I just finished listening to Michelle Obama's "Becoming." She reads it with emotion, both joy and pain, her inflection adding depth and breath to her memoir. Her actual voice adds another layer to the book that would not be there on the written page. Listening to her story as I drove seven hours to Kansas City and back felt like she was in the car with me.
Mark Odegard, Minneapolis
What are you reading? Send an e-mail to books@startribune.com.
