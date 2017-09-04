– When the Twins were in San Diego in early August — during a week in which they fell four games under .500 — manager Paul Molitor wrote “No retreat, no surrender” on a grease board in the visitors clubhouse at Petco Park.

The Twins began Monday six games over .500 and in possession of the AL’s second wild-card spot. And Molitor was reminded of his message before a 11-4 loss to Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field trimmed their wild-card lead to only a half-game.

“I had forgotten about that,” Molitor said with a chuckle.

Regardless if the message had any impact, the Twins played their best baseball of the season after that message, shaking off bad losses along the way to winning 20 games in August.

“They are going to happen,” Molitor said. “So you sit back and — we talked about pity will get you nowhere — so you just get back on the horse.”

The Twins arrived in Florida looking to do just that after losing two of three over the weekend to Kansas City. But they also had to deal with being the hunted.

The Rays' Kevin Kiermaier dove back to third base ahead of the tag by the Twins' Eduardo Escobar during the first inning of Tampa Bay's 11-4 victory Monday.

Tampa Bay made its own statement by using a four-run sixth to pull away Monday, and pull within three games of the Twins, who have lost three of four. The Angels pulled within a half-game of the Twins after an extra-inning victory at Oakland earlier Monday.

The Rays took a 2-1 lead early, then crafted a big inning after Twins righthander Jose Berrios let the first two batters reach in the sixth.

Berrios was charged with five runs over five innings on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven. He won’t forget Corey Dickerson, who was 3-for-3 off him with a home run, two doubles and two RBI.

The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the second when Byron Buxton singled, then stole second — his 20th consecutive steal, the third-longest streak of stolen bases without getting caught in Twins history. Max Kepler singled to right to score Buxton.

Dickerson batted in the bottom of the inning and launched a home run to center. Evan Longoria singled in a run in the second to put the Rays ahead 2-1. Berrios then settled into a nice duel with Tampa Bay’s Alex Cobb.

Cobb retired eight in a row until Joe Mauer’s double to center with one out in the sixth. It extended Mauer’s hit streak to 13 games, Mauer was stranded there, however, and Berrios got into the trouble in the bottom of the inning.

Logan Morrison led off with single, Steven Souza Jr. walked and Dickerson doubled in a run to send Berrios to the dugout.

Ryan Pressly replaced Berrios and got one out before intentionally walking Brad Miller to bring Adeiny Hechavarria to the plate.

Hechavarria hit a fly ball to center, and Souza tried to score from third. Buxton’s throw arrived at the plate as the same time as Souza, but catcher Mitch Garver could not hold onto it, giving Tampa Bay a 4-1 lead. Buddy Boshers entered, but Kevin Kiermaier, batting .238 off lefties, came through with a two-run single.

Morrison, facing John Curtiss in the seventh, belted a solo home to make it 7-1 — proving something Molitor warned about before the game.

“This team is dangerous,” he said. “They are very capable of ambushing you. They are very capable of putting power up and down their lineup. They are good in their park.”