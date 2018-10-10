Tom Thibodeau at Timberwolves media day two weeks ago said Jimmy Butler needed more time to get into shape after offseason hand surgery. That was the official reason he wasn't in camp, though everyone assumed it was just an excuse to keep Butler away while a trade is pursued.

He said at the time Butler would be expected to rejoin the team when healthy — maybe a week, the coach said — but here we are two weeks later. I asked Thibodeau on Tuesday if Butler — who was spotted again Tuesday at the Life Time fitness in Plymouth — is still excused from being with the team.

Thibodeau said yes.

When asked if there is a point at which the absence would be unexcused, Thibodeau said: "It's fluid. We're always going to do what's best for the team. That's the important thing for everyone to understand. If that means he's here, then he'll be here. If that means he's not here, then he's not here."

