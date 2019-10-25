Ramsey County isn’t giving its residents any kind of excuse to skip voting this year.

County officials on Thursday released a list of eight polling places where residents can vote in the fall election starting Tuesday and ending Nov. 4, the day before Election Day.

The number of locations this year is slightly down from the dozen early-voting sites that the county opened in 2018, when there were more elections. This year’s ballots will mostly feature local races.

Eligible voters in the county can vote at any of the sites below, regardless of their home address. Each location will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2; and noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. The county Elections Office will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays.

Residents don’t have to give a reason to vote early, and they can also vote by mail before Election Day. Eligible voters may visit early voting sites to register to vote or update their address; proof of residence will be required.

The early voting sites:

• St. Paul: Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Av.; Como Streetcar Station, 1224 N. Lexington Pkwy.; Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Pkwy.; Martin Luther King Recreation Center, 271 N. Mackubin St.; Ramsey County Elections Office, 90 W. Plato Blvd., Suite 160.

• Roseville: Ramsey County Library, 2180 N. Hamline Av.

• Shoreview: Ramsey County Library, 4560 N. Victoria St.

• White Bear Lake: Ramsey County Library, 2150 2nd St.