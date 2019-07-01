– Lewis Thorpe threw strikes, challenged hitters and made a great first impression. If only he could control the weather.

Thorpe’s big-league debut was interrupted and ultimately cut short by a passing thunderstorm that delayed Sunday’s game for three hours. When the game resumed, with Thorpe reduced to a spectator, the White Sox expanded their lead, held off a rally, and ultimately handed Thorpe an anticlimactic loss, 4-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 23-year-old Australian, called up as a bullpen arm and unexpectedly handed a chance to start, took strike-throwing to an extreme in his first major-league game. He got ahead with 0-and-2 counts on nine of the first 13 hitters he faced, struck out seven hitters in five innings, and threw 47 strikes among his 70 pitches.

One of those strikes caught a little too much of the plate, however: A 2-2 changeup to Yoan Moncada in the third inning that the White Sox slugger deposited over the center field fence, 400 feet away. The two-run homer, Moncada’s 14th of the season, was the only mistake Lewis made.

Unfortunately for the rookie, he was facing the White Sox’s All-Star ace, Lucas Giolito, who made even fewer. The righthander allowed only one baserunner over five innings, a harmless single by Jonathan Schoop.

Once the rains came, both pitchers were removed from the game. When it resumed, the White Sox immediately jumped on Tyler Duffey, lining four straight singles to the outfield, the latter two, by James McCann and Jon Jay, driving in runs to give Chicago a 4-0 lead.

The Twins responded right away, with Jorge Polanco singling off Evan Marshall and Nelson Cruz blasting a pitch even farther than Moncada’s homer, cutting the lead in half. The Twins then added an unearned run, with an error by shortstop Leury Garcia, a C.J. Cron single and Miguel Sano’s pinch-hit single. But with Cron on second, hoping to score the tying run, Aaron Bummer struck out Schoop and Byron Buxton to end the threat.

Another Leury error in the ninth inning gave the Twins another chance, especially once closer Alex Colome threw a wild pitch, allowing Mitch Garver to move up to second base. But Marwin Gonzalez lined out, Cron flew out and Sano grounded out, handing the Twins their third loss in four games.