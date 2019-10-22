A husband and wife are in jail Tuesday west of the Twin Cities after being caught on their residential property with various illicit drugs, guns and a suspected operational cannon, authorities said.

A multiagency drug task force based out of Willmar raided the couple’s multi-building piece of farmland on Hwy. 15 about 7 miles south of Hutchinson Monday morning and arrested a 59-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, according to task force Cmdr. Ross Ardoff.

The two remain held without bail on suspicion of second-degree drug possession and have yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Task force agents located in the home “methamphetamine, suspected LSD, marijuana, numerous firearms, surveillance cameras and what appeared to be a functioning cannon at their residence,” read a statement from Ardoff.

He did not offer specifics on the amount of drugs nor further descriptions of the firearms or the cannon.