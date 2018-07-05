Water levels along the Cottonwood River in southwestern Minnesota have started to recede after hitting a record 19.85 feet in Lamberton, but residents downstream in cities such as New Ulm and Mankato can expect the high waters to reach them in the coming days.

On Thursday, the New Ulm Police Department closed Cottonwood Street as water from the Cottonwood River flowed east. The river is expected to hit major flood stage at 18 feet by Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

All that water will make its way into the Minnesota River and will pose a threat to Mankato by Monday, Henderson by Tuesday and Jordan by Wednesday, said meteorologist Michelle Margraf.

“Where the heaviest rain fell, it’s going to take a long time to drain,” she said. “It’s going to be a several day process as water heads downstream before things start to recover.”

Big storms this week dumping 8 to 10 inches of rain in Murray, Brown, Redwood and Cottonwood counties pushed rivers and streams out of their banks and to “some of the highest levels we’ve seen” in those areas. Residents can check river levels and forecasts on the National Weather Services’ webpage.

Normally, southwestern Minnesota sees about 5 inches of rain during the month of July and “they got double that in one day,” Margraf said.

Compounding the problem is that the ground was already waterlogged from heavy rains in June. With the saturated ground, the water just ran off and did not soak in, consuming basements and farm fields, Margraf said.

Margraf advised no recreation on the high-running and fast-flowing rivers. Motorists are advised not to drive through standing water. New Ulm police warned drivers that it is too hard to know how deep the water is and whether the road is even there.

The short-term forecast is promising; no significant rain is expected through the weekend.

“We are grateful for the dry weather,” Margraf said.