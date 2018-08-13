After once again skipping the Twin Cities on his regular band’s latest U.S. tour this summer, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is at least offering local fans a Dec. 6 date at Northrop Auditorium on his upcoming solo tour.

It will be the groundbreaking British rocker’s first Minnesota appearance since Radiohead last played here at the State Theatre an inexplicably long time ago, August 1997, on their tour for “OK Computer” -- six albums ago!

Yorke hasn’t announced a new solo album – his last was 2014’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” -- but he is promising a unique experience on the trek. The show will also feature longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri, with whom Yorke recently complete a “360-degree sound installation” for Berlin’s Institute for Sound and Music. You can see example of Barri’s work below or here.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $33-$58 via the Northrop box office or Northrop.umn.edu. There’s a four-ticket limit per purchase.

Yorke’s show is the latest big rock gig confirmed at Northrop following a lull. Elvis Costello & the Imposters’ show for is still on for Nov. 15, after Costello’s positive cancer prognosis. There are also murmurings of a Neil Young solo date yet to be announced.