DFL insider and former state representative Joe Radinovich resigned his position on the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board Thursday amid allegations that he was installed in a six-figure-salary state job without going through the normal hiring process.

Radinovich, a prominent Iron Range Democrat, was hired by the Eveleth-based economic development agency known as the IRRRB in March, a year after he ran unsuccessfully for Congress.

"The agency's strength is its dedicated staff. Everyday, they come together from different backgrounds and different perspectives to apply their talent for the betterment of our region," Radinovich wrote in a resignation letter to IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips. "Their work is what drives our success, and unfortunately the circumstances surrounding my hiring at the agency have taken the focus off of that work and placed it elsewhere."

Radinovich's resignation will be effective April 30 "to ensure the continuity of my work through a brief transition period." He wrote that he intended his resignation to "refocus the public's attention on the important mission" of the agency.

In a statement Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz called Radinovich's resignation a "meaningful step to restore trust and refocus the IRRRB on its important work serving the people of Northeastern Minnesota."

Walz's office announced last week that he will tighten hiring rules across his administration after the Tower-based newspaper the Timberjay first reported that the IRRRB — long accused of DFL cronyism — passed over a qualified woman and deviated from normal procedures by publicly posting the position for just 24 hours, instead of the usual 21 days. Walz has said the hire was made without his knowledge or direction, and that the administration from now on will require that all classified management jobs be posted for 21 days.

Minnesota Republicans continued to question the circumstances of the Radinovich hire. IRRB member Justin Eichorn, a Republican state senator from Grand Rapids, described the controversy Thursday as "an embarrassment for the organization and a black eye" for Walz's administration.

"While the resignation gives us an opportunity to hire a qualified candidate, it is not the end of this discussion or investigation," Eichorn said. "My colleagues and I still have many questions as to how this was allowed to happen and just how high it goes."

The GOP-led Senate adopted an amendment Thursday mandating a "fair and open process" for hiring management positions in state agencies. A similar amendment was not successful Wednesday in the Democratic-controlled House, where the DFL leadership said the Walz administration was already changing government hiring policies.

Rep. Sandy Layman, R-Cohasset, and a former IRRB commissioner, also welcomed Thursday's resignation but said the hiring flap highlights long-standing problems inside the development agency.

"I think that we need to make sure, as the Legislature, that this type of cronyism doesn't happen again and that there is a clean public process, hiring process for these senior positions," Layman said. "I think the public needs to know there is a good process, that people will be hired on merits and not for political purposes."

Layman said she still has questions regarding the influence of the governor "in expediting this particular hiring."

The Minnesota Management and Budget agency requires that hiring managers advertise state job openings for at least seven days, but encourages 21-day postings. The IRRRB received an exemption allowing them to post Radinovich's job for just 24 hours. Records obtained by Layman and shared with the Star Tribune quote an IRRRB human resources director saying the expedited timeline was needed "to meet the expectations ... as expressed by the Governor's office."

MMB Commissioner Myron Frans said that statement is inaccurate.

The records also show that a human resources consultant at the agency sent an e-mail to the IRRRB with a hand-drawn organizational chart that included Radinovich before the $100,000-a-year job was posted. Frans has said that Radinovich's name was included on the chart inadvertently.

The IRRRB has continued to maintain that Radinovich was hired in a competitive process. The agency said it received 12 applications, with four candidates meeting minimum qualifications. Of those four, two candidates withdraw and Radinovich was selected as the best of two remaining candidates who were interviewed.

According to the Timberjay, Lorrie Janatopolus was the other candidate. She has a master's degree, won a prestigious Bush Fellowship and previously held positions on the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency in Virginia and numerous nonprofit boards. She declined a request for comment.

Radinovich served as a state representative before managing the campaigns of both former U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, for whom he was briefly chief of staff. Radinovich attended Macalester College in St. Paul, but his Minnesota House biography does not list a degree. Radinovich also previously worked as a political appointee at the IRRRB after he lost his seat in the Minnesota House in 2014.

Staff writers Torey Van Oot and J. Patrick Coolican contributed to this report.

Twitter: @smontemayor