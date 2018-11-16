Davenport, Iowa

The annual Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, one of the largest events of its kind in the Midwest, continues through Nov. 25 at the RiverCenter. Holiday revelers will be treated to more than 150 locally designed decorated trees, room vignettes, stockings and ornaments. Another feature, Gingerbread Village, displays edible structures made by local bakers. On Family Day Saturday, costumed characters will greet guests and pose for pictures. Other highlights include a children’s activity center, Santa, live music and the popular Festival Express train (qcfestival oftrees.com).

Mankato

South of the Twin Cities, festive opening ceremonies and a night parade on Friday signal the start of the seventh annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights display. Visitors can walk or drive through Sibley Park to see the more than 1 million LED lights, a lighted tunnel, giant Christmas tree, live reindeer, Santa and more through Dec. 31. Hours: 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (kiwanisholiday lights.com).

Faribault, minn.

Winterfest hustles in plenty of holiday festivities Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Starting Thursday, downtown stores will attract visitors who can stroll by and vote for their favorite window display. Also on Thursday, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa, carolers, ice carving and more will be offered. Teen night is Friday with open gym and swimming at the community center. And the weekend’s highlight will be the Parade of Lights starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, which will be preceded by a snowmobile show and fireworks from 1-4 p.m. A popular street dance will follow the parade (tinyurl.com/y8x3982t).

Colleen A. Coles