Milwaukee

Wind down from the holiday season with a stroll through the historic Pabst Mansion. “Christmas at the Pabst” continues through next Sun. (closed New Year’s Day) with self-guided tours of the Victorian home, featuring rooms trimmed with pristine holiday decorations (tinyurl.com/wgb735c).

Brainerd, Minn.

Enjoy winter fun during the 25th annual Ice Fest Fri.-next Sun. on Pelican Lake. A pond hockey tournament at 10 a.m. Sat. will highlight outdoor events which include children’s ice fishing and an ice slide, snow golf, dog sled rides, a bonfire, free horse-drawn hayrides and live music. Stop by the tent to stay warm and entertained with activities including a bag toss tournament, bars offering special libations and more music (weather-permitting). tinyurl.com/y88rab6r.

La Farge, Wis.

Free outdoor and inside activities that the entire family can enjoy will be offered during the 20th anniversary Winter Festival at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Jan. 10-11. A frozen light parade at 6 p.m. Fri. signals the official start of the weekend festival, and folks can stop by Mill Street before and after the parade for ice skating and a Christmas tree bonfire. Starting at 8 a.m. Sat., visitors can watch a sled dog race and weight pull (weather-permitting), explore an ice cave, try or watch snow carving, ride a horse-drawn bobsled and more. Also, attendees don’t have to let the big dogs have all the fun. Guests can bring their well-behaved leashed dog and enter the pet in the dog sled mutt run. Other activities include sledding, chili- and bread-making contests and more (tinyurl.com/vz25sld).

Colleen A. Coles