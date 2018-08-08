Day @ Camp

a daily dispatch from Eagan

Fans drawn to Cousins

Setting the scene

Kirk Cousins' day in the Vikings' autograph line was Tuesday, and fans congregated 90 minutes before the team's morning walk-through for a chance to meet the Vikings' quarterback. The afternoon crowd was treated to a show in practice, as Xavier Rhodes and Stefon Diggs provided the highlights during a competitive session. Coach Mike Zimmer ended practice by putting his arm around a young boy battling leukemia, walking him to the middle of the practice fields and introducing him to the team.

Greenway on hand

Retired Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway made an appearance at camp Tuesday morning, making a radio appearance on KFAN before chatting with the Vikings' public relations staff during the team's walk-through. Greenway, who retired after the 2016 season, still lives in the Twin Cities and helped spearhead the effort to recruit 10,000 volunteers for Super Bowl LII last winter.

Diggs, Rhodes duel during session

Big plays from Diggs and Rhodes highlighted an afternoon practice that included plenty of heated chatter on both sides of the ball. Rhodes stepped in front of a Cousins pass, intercepting a throw intended for Adam Thielen. Diggs, who's beaten Rhodes a few times during camp, caught a couple passes over the middle that had the two players chirping at one another. Then, after Diggs caught a long touchdown on Rhodes and threw the ball into the stands, Rhodes refused to come off the field, staying in at corner even to work with the third-team defense in an effort to turn things around.

Cousins brings son to first practice

On Tuesday afternoon, Cousins tweeted a picture of him with his infant son Cooper, who was attending his first Vikings practice. "The days run together during training camp, but this one will stand out … my son's first practice," Cousins wrote. "Special day. Love you, Coop!"

Camp chatter

Injury report

Nose tackle Linval Joseph missed the Vikings' afternoon practice, joining guard Nick Easton (neck/back), guard Mike Remmers (ankle) and wide receiver Tavarres King among the non-participants. Wide receiver Chad Beebe and running back Roc Thomas returned to practice, though both were wearing red non-contact jerseys.

BEN GOESSLING