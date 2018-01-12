Gallery: The I-35W bridge was one of multiple locations that lit up as purple on Friday.

Gallery: The Grain Belt sign was one of multiple locations that lit up as purple on Friday, January 12, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minn., in honor of the Vikings playoff game this weekend.

The Hiawatha and Midtown substations will be awash in the purple along with previously announced and more obvious landmarks: the IDS Center, the Lowry and I-35W bridges, Nicollet Mall, Target's corporate headquarters, the Mall of America and U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings call it the "Bring It Home" campaign. The aim is to get some momentum for a win on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Ultimately, the hope is to make it to the Super Bowl Feb 4 and become the first host city team to actually play in the game in its home stadium.

The team also encourages fans to decorate their homes in purple and show their pride with videos shared on social media with the #BringItHome hashtag. Videos posted by Saturday morning will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the game Sunday afternoon.

Fans arriving to the game will find a new "Bring It Home" rally towel on their seat designed to make the building extra loud.

Not to be left off the glowing purple bandwagon, Xcel Eergy will light up two substations with Minnesota Vikings' purple.