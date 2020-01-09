It's time to start figuring out what's next for Ford's Area C.

For more than 10 years, St. Paul leaders and Highland Park residents have focused much of their attention on the future of the 122-acre site of the former Ford Motor Company assembly plant. But now that Ryan Cos. has unveiled its development vision of a mixed-use, 40-block urban village at the site, the area's focus is shifting to what the future might hold for a 22-acre parcel along the Mississippi River that Ford used as a dump site for generations — Area C.

Thursday night, advocates for a healthy Mississippi River are scheduled to hold the first of two public meetings addressing Area C, and what threats may lie beneath the soil and construction rubble that was disposed there until the mid-1960s. State Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul, is hosting the event at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Av. S. It's scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

A second meeting, Feb. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and hosted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, will provide a more detailed overview of Area C's history, its current condition and future options. Area C is not part of the Ford site that was purchased by Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. and is still held by Ford. Friends of the Mississippi River and the Capitol Region Watershed District are also expected to participate.

Whitney Clark, executive director of Friends of the Mississippi River, has said he's concerned that an "enormous" quantity of toxic waste is buried at the site and the group has been pushing for additional study.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Ford disposed of paint sludge and solvents used in automobile painting operations at the base of the bluff near Hidden Falls Park from 1945 until the mid-1960s and that "it appears that liquid solvents may have been dumped over the edge of the bluff, while barrels of paint sludge were buried."