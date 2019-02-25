Prosecutors trying former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond pushed back against his attorneys’ attempt to bar some evidence at trial, including Noor’s decision not to speak with a state investigator.

Noor’s pre-arrest silence should be admitted in court if he were to testify, prosecutors wrote in a memorandum filed Monday.

“…The defendant had a choice on whether to tell his side of the story during a voluntary interview in a noncoercive setting,” prosecutors wrote. “His decision not to do is relevant.”

In July 2017, Noor was a passenger in a squad responding to Damond’s 911 call about a possible rape behind her south Minneapolis home when fired through the driver’s side window, killing her. The case drew worldwide attention, including from Damond’s home country of Australia.

Noor was charged last March in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; a count of second-degree murder with intent was added late last year.

Noor’s attorneys filed motions two weeks ago arguing that he had invoked his Miranda rights to remain silent after the shooting, and that admitting the evidence would be a violation of due process.

FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, posters of Justine Ruszczyk Damond are displayed at a news conference by attorneys for her family in Minneapolis. A lawsuit filed by the family of Ruszczyk Damond who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer last year has been put on hold while a criminal case against the officer proceeds. U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung ruled Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, that the $50 million civil rights lawsuit filed by the father of Ruszczyk Damond will be delayed until the state's case against Mohamed Noor is resolved through a dismissal, an acquittal or a sentencing. (AP Photo/Amy Forliti, File)

But prosecutors argued that Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) special agent Doug Henning never read Noor his Miranda rights in the immediate aftermath of the shooting because Noor was not in custody. Henning asked Noor’s attorney multiple times for a voluntary statement, they said.

Noor, through attorney Thomas Plunkett, declined each time, prosecutors wrote, and only explicitly invoked his constitutional right to remain silent several months later in response to a grand jury convened by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Noor’s silence can only be barred from trial had he first been read his Miranda rights, said the prosecution memorandum, adding that state law and U.S. Supreme Court precedent allow using pre-arrest silence to impeach a defendant who testifies on the witness stand.

“In Minnesota, the State is also allowed to present evidence of pre-arrest silence in its case in chief as long as the defendant was under no governmental compulsion to speak at the time he stayed silent,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors, assistant Hennepin County attorneys Amy Sweasy and Patrick Lofton, filed multiple memorandums Monday, also arguing that a state expert’s “rescoring” of a 2015 psychological exam Noor took in order to become an officer should be admitted at trial against his attorneys’ wishes.

They blasted defense attorneys Plunkett and Peter Wold for “grossly and repeatedly” misrepresenting the evidence and state’s expert in their motion to bar it from evidence.

The state’s expert, Dr. Tricia Aiken, rescored Noor’s exam and found the same results as the findings from 2015, prosecutors said. Aiken had no other role in evaluating Noor’s fitness as an officer, they said.

“The defense either does not understand this fact, or worse, is deliberately trying to attack Dr. Aiken, knowing that the claims they are making to do it are false,” said the prosecution memorandum.

Prosecutors also filed a memorandum opposing splitting the charges filed against Noor into separate cases.

Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance is scheduled to hear oral arguments about the motions this Friday; Noor is scheduled to stand trial April 1.

Noor hasn’t entered a plea on the charges, and has indicated that he will plead not guilty by reason of self-defense. He remains free on bail.

Quaintance also issued an order prohibiting all cameras from Friday’s hearing and the trial per the request of both sides of the case. The prosecution and defense issued a joint plea to bar camera access after 17 media requests were filed with the court.

“The parties do not consent to any recording of any proceeding in this case,” the prosecution and defense wrote.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib