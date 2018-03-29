Pronto Pups — to the next power — will fill the vacancy that opened when the Robbinsdale OES Dining Hall announced last week that it was shutting down after 80 years. The supplier for the fair’s Pronto Pup concessions has bought the diner and will make it a showcase.

The former Pet Center also will be transformed into a food and beverage destination, fair officials announced Wednesday.

Don’t worry, pet lovers: Animals will be prominently featured in an inviting new space of their own. Earlier this year fair officials revealed plans to spend $1 million to upgrade the area of the fairgrounds that used to be known as Machinery Hill, and with it the new Pet Pavilions. Located at Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue, the new attraction will feature a demonstration area and an open-air venue for pet exhibits and vendors and visitors.

When the fair opens on Aug. 23, guests will be able to look through a window and watch as batter Pronto Pups is made. The back of the former Robbinsdale dining hall at 1315 Underwood Street will be transformed into a production facility where 70 tons of batter will be produced and used to supply vendors who sell the iconic food on a stick. The front of the building will be used as a retail outlet, said Abby Harazin, a fair spokeswoman.

The former Pet Center will be renamed “The Hangar,” and offer food, Minnesota craft beer and live entertainment. Operated by the owners of the former Texas Steak Out, the name is a nod to the building’s early history when it was used to show aircraft in the early 1900s.

Plans also call for the X-Zone BMX bike and skateboard park to set up in a new location in 2018, between Cooper and Cosgrove streets on Murphy Avenue.

The fair also is putting in new restrooms, streetlights, landscaping and remaking a one-block segment near the Giant Sing Along and SkyGlider on Murphy Avenue on the fairgrounds’ north end.

This year’s fair runs Aug. 23 to Sept. 3. Admission will remain the same as in 2017: $14 for visitors 13 to 64; $12 for youth 5 to 12 and seniors 65 and older; and free for kids 4 and younger. Discount tickets sold before the fair begins will be $11 for all ages.

A record 1,997,320 people attended the fair in 2017.