Jim Langer, who grew up in Royalton, Minn., and rose from undrafted middle linebacker at South Dakota State to starting center for Miami’s undefeated 1972 team and first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer in 1987, died Friday at age 71, the Dolphins announced.

Langer, who ended his 12-year career with the Vikings in 1980 and 1981, was a four-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl winner. He played every offensive snap in 1972, when the Dolphins went 17-0 en route to winning Super Bowl VII.

The Dolphins became repeat champions a year later when they routed the Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII. With Langer setting the tone up front, the Dolphins ran the ball 53 times for 196 yards. Fullback Larry Csonka was MVP with 145 yards on 33 carries.

Langer lived in Ramsey, Minn. He is survived by his wife, Linda, and four children.

He was signed by the Cleveland Browns as a free agent after graduating from SDSU in 1970, but was cut during training camp and picked up on waivers by the Dolphins. He played the final five games of the 1970 season and emerged as the starting center in 1972.

He was a six-time Pro Bowler and played in 128 games from 1970-79, and was voted the team MVP in 1975. He was traded to the Vikings in 1980 after requesting to be closer to his hometown.

The Jim Langer Award is presented to the nation’s top NCAA Division II lineman each year in his honor.