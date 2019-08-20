Prior Lake City Manager Michael Plante was fired Monday by the City Council, following charges of domestic assault filed against him.

Plante, who was charged Friday by the Scott County Attorney’s Office, had been placed on administrative leave last Wednesday after he was arrested at his Prior Lake home on allegations of domestic abuse.

Charges included three counts of domestic assault including assault by strangulation, a felony.

Mayor Kirt Briggs said Monday that Plante’s termination was “in the best interest of our employees and residents. Our job is to promote public confidence in the integrity of the administration of city government. Charges of this nature impact this trust.”

Plante, 36, took the job in Prior Lake this spring after previous stints as an assistant county attorney and county administrator for Wabasha County.

Assistant City Manager Lori Olson is taking over Plante’s role on an interim basis as the city looks to fill the position permanently.

