The two heirs expected to receive a significant share of Prince’s massive estate are seeking several million dollars more from a botched tribute concert in October.

In a court document filed Wednesday, Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson and his half-brother Omarr Baker accused Bremer Trust and well-known entertainment lawyers L. Londell McMillan and Charles Koppelman of mismanaging the star-studded concert and refusing to turn over profits. In an estate court hearing several weeks ago, an attorney for Nelson accidentally mentioned a confidential figure of $7 million that was supposed to be a guaranteed payment to the estate.

Nearly 100 musicians, including Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan, performed at the nearly five-hour concert in October at Xcel Center in St. Paul. The concert originally was planned for the much larger U.S. Bank Stadium, and many artists dropped out along the way.

Bremer Trust, McMillan and Koppelman didn’t return telephone calls for comment Wednesday.

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at Paisley Park studio on April 21. During court hearings in January, attorneys for Bremer Trust and the six relatives expected to be heirs said the Prince estate is the most complex in Minnesota history. No will has been found, and Carver County District Court has received more than one thousand filings in his case.

Earlier this month, Bremer Trust was discharged as special administrator of Prince’s estate, which is conservatively estimated at nearly $300 million. Bremer Trust was replaced by Comerica Bank & Trust. McMillan and CNN commentator Van Jones applied to be co-executors of the estate, but Judge Kevin Eide rejected both men.

Ongoing issues in Prince’s estate also were detailed in another court filing Wednesday from attorney Laura Halferty, whose firm provided legal services and specialized advice for Bremer Trust. She asked the court to approve payment for nearly $1.6 million in fees for work done from October to December. Five other law firms also asked for fee payments totally nearly $400,000.

The fees were reasonable because of the time and labor required and the complexity and novelty of problems involved, Halferty argued. Her firm’s work included implementation of entertainment deals, licensing issues, intellectual property protection and enforcement, real estate sales, litigation and claims, transition of the estate, and managing plans for the Paisley Park Museum. Some dispute resolutions they handled ranged from an Italian copyright lawsuit to an issue with Make-A-Wish.

Nelson and Baker are asking Eide to delay Bremer Trust’s discharge until Bremer can give a more complete accounting of Prince’s estate. Most of the items listed in the accounting report said “valuation in process” except for 67 10 oz. gold bars.

“For an estate that involves highly complex entertainment deals and substantial music holdings, this is insufficient,” the court document said. “At the very least, the accounting should include the revenue streams.”

The filing said that Bremer Trust breached its fiduciary duty by mismanaging the tribute concert and failing to fire McMillan and Koppelman when plans for the original concert plans were falling apart. Jobu Presents backed out of the concert, but still paid McMillan a commission, the document said.

After Bremer “bungled” the tribute concert deal and McMillan illegally took estate assets before and after the concert, Bremer claimed they weren’t a party to any of the concert contracts, the document said.

Jobu Presents said that McMillan and Koppelman failed to secure promised talent. When Jobu Presents backed out, McMillan stepped in and promoted the concert himself.

The court document said Bremer should have terminated McMillan and Koppelman for their misrepresentations or at least reigned them and exercised more control.

“To date, we have no clear way of knowing who profited from ticket sales, parking, television rights, radio/streaming rights, merchandising, concessions, etc. of the concert,” the document said. “Mr. McMillan profited greatly from the sold-out concert and the after party from the use and exploitation of estate assets.”