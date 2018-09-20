Vikings special teams coach Mike Priefer met with reporters on Thursday afternoon and much of the conversation, as you would expect, centered on the three missed fueld goals that led to rookie Daniel Carlson being cut from the team after Sunday's 29-29 tie at Green bay.
Priefer talked both about his surprise over Carlson's misses and Priefer's confidence that the young kicker will eventually return to the NFL.
In addition, Vikings defensive coordinator Tom Johnson talked about Tom Johnson's return to Minnesota after being released by Seattle.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Expelled student says St. Olaf's 'kangaroo court' punished him after claim of sex assault
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Expelled student says St. Olaf's 'kangaroo court' punished him after claim of sex assault
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Readers share their #stribsummer tags of a season on the way out
Before Instagram and other photo-sharing sites are saturated with the colors and scenes of autumn, take in a mix of #Stribsummer photos reflective of a season on the way out.
Gophers
Recently retired Gophers football player Nick Connelly dies at 22
Connelly, a star player at Red Wing, died Wednesday after a three-month battle with cancer. He stopped playing football last season because of concussion issues.
Vikings
Cousins doesn't have to boast because teammates do it for him
Kirk Cousins eclipsed 400 passing yards against the Packers and threw four touchdowns, the first to accomplish that double feat since 2004.
Gophers
What will one historically bad Saturday mean for Big Ten football?
Wisconsin's hopes are damaged, and six other programs are bruised, too. But there's a lot of football left to be played.
Wild
Mikael Granlund could get point spot on Wild power play
Placing Granlund in a quarterback-style role instead of at the net would undoubtedly give the Wild a fresh dynamic.