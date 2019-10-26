– Liz Schepers, a junior forward from Mound, scored the first and final goals of the game for No. 9 Ohio State to lead the Buckeyes to a 4-3 victory over the No. 2 Gophers on Friday in WCHA hockey.

Her third goal, at 12 minutes, 4 seconds of the third period, came about two minutes after the Gophers’ Emily Oden had tied the score at 3-all.

“Tough result tonight,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Our team played a good third period, but when you play a good team like Ohio State you’ve got to play a full 60 [minutes]. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that.”

Minnesota outshot the Buckeyes 18-8 in the third period.

Ohio State’s Andrea Braendli had 33 saves. Sydney Scobee stopped 27 shots for the Gophers (8-1, 4-1 WCHA).

Scheper gave the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead just under two minutes into the game. Grace Zumwinkle tied the score for the Gophers with the first of her two goals in the 15th minute.

OHIO STATE 4, GOPHERS WOMEN 3 Saturday: 2:07 p.m. at Ohio State

Ohio State (5-2-2, 3-2-2), which has eight Minnesotans on its roster, retook the lead in the second period, scoring twice. Gabby Rosenthal, a sophomore forward from Blaine, made it 2-1 Buckeyes at four minutes and Emma Maltais gave Ohio State a 3-1 lead in the 14th minute.

Again it was Zumwinkle who responded. She scored her team-high seventh goal of the season on a power play with 1:08 left in the middle period to bring the Gophers within one goal into the third.

Schepers’ winning goal was her sixth goal of the season.

News services