– Sure, the viral video of penguins waddling around the deserted Shedd Aquarium in Chicago was adorable. The Great Lakes Aquarium’s alternative is also pretty stinkin’ cute.

Two striped skunks, Scoops and Snacks, roamed the Duluth attraction Thursday morning, bounding by tanks of freshwater fish in the exhibits left empty when the building closed Tuesday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The skunk brothers can often be seen on leashes outside the aquarium, where handlers take them for daily walks. Scoops and Snacks — who will celebrate their third birthday in April — were born in a wildlife park in Wisconsin, where they had their scent glands removed.

As zoos and aquariums around the country close, handlers are taking to social media to connect those holed up at home with wildlife. But Scoops and Snacks were no newbies to the aquarium’s floor — they are often set free after hours if it’s too cold for them to get their exercise outside.

The pair enjoys digging and sniffing around as they explore. “They’re really big on smells,” said Natalie Riemer, the aquarium’s senior animal care specialist. She hurried to block Scoops from bolting past a tank of sturgeon into a back room.

The aquarium uses the skunks for educational programs, which helps staff “really tell the story of the whole watershed,” said Jay Walker, executive director of the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Only 11 of the aquarium’s 64 staff members are coming in while the building is closed until April 15. They’re feeding the animals and making sure all the pumps and chillers are working. They turned a number of lights off to help save money.

“You try not to get self-absorbed because this is bigger than all of us here,” said Walker, who said the nonprofit has enough money to get it through the month.

“After that, we’re definitely going to have to look for some support,” he said. The Great Lakes Aquarium accepts donations and has an Amazon wish list, where animal lovers can purchase supplies for the Duluth critters.