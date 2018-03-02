Blake jumped out an 11-point lead at halftime and held off seventh-seed Providence Academy 39-34 in the first round of the girls' basketball Class 2A, Section 5 tournament.

Rachel Winkley led the 10th- seeded Bears with 16 points. Anna Counts had 18 points for the Lions. Cate Moe had 11 for the Bears.

Annandale 47, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42: The fifth- seeded Cardinals overcame a three-point deficit at halftime to defeat the 12th-seeded Lakers in the first round of Class 2A, Section 5. Taylor Medvec led the Cardinals with 11 points. Alex Schumann led the Lakers with 16 points.

Rockford 43, Southwest Christian 40: The ninth-seeded Rockets overcame an eight-point deficit at halftime to defeat the eighth-seeded Stars in the first round of Class 2A, Section 5. Neely Griffin led the Rockets with 10 points. Grace Schmidt led the Stars with 12 points and Sydney Beard had 10.

Hill-Murray 48, St. Anthony 45: The third seeded Pioneers held off the sixth-seeded Huskies in the quarterfinal round of Class 3A, Section 4. Vanessa Wren led the Pioneers with 19 points and Grace Prokosch had 13. Samantha Sibbet led the Huskies with 13 points.

Trinity School at River Ridge 64, St. Paul Academy 45: Anna Michaud scored 29 points to lead the ninth-seeded Tri Hawks past the eighth- seeded Spartans in the first round of Class 2A, Section 4. AnneMarie Bittner had 16 points and Anna Frenz had 13 for the Tri Hawks. Annie Kristal led the Spartans with 12 points and Emily Carter had 11.

Minneapolis Edison 68, Mounds Park Academy 50: Shanice Vaughn scored 26 points to lead the sixth-seeded Tommies past the 11th-seeded Panthers in the second round of Class 2A, Section 4. Sierra Morrow had 19 points for the Tommies. Abby Goodno led the Panthers with 28 points.

DeLaSalle 65, Fridley 45: The second-seeded Islanders built a big first-half lead and cruised past the seventh-seeded Tigers in the quarterfinal round of Class 3A, Section 4. Ayanna Gardner led the Islanders with 27 points and Elaina Jones had 15. Patience Williams led the Tigers with 11 points and Tyliah Frazier had 10.

Cristo Rey Jesuit 70, Hope Academy 35: Kya Phillips scored 36 points to lead the ninth-seeded Pumas past the eighth-seeded Lions in the second round of Class 1A, Section 4. Madelyn Nolen had 17 points for the Pumas. Abby Carlisle led the Lions 19 points and Hannah Irving had 10.

Minneapolis North 70, Brooklyn Center 28: Serena Ballard scored 22 points to lead the fourth-seeded Polars past the 13th-seeded Centaurs in the first round of Class 2A, Section 5. Monique Wooten had 21 points for the Polars. Shamia Hudson led the Centaurs with 25.

Watertown-Mayer 68, Minneapolis Patrick Henry 22: Maggie Czinano scored 14 points to lead the third-seeded Royals past the 14th-seeded Patriots in the first round of Class 2A, Section 5. Monika Czinano had 11 points and Emma Maas had 10 for the Royals.

Boys' basketball

St. Paul Highland Park 75, Minneapolis Southwest 74: The Scots jumped out to an eight-point lead at halftime and held of the host Lakers in the second half. Evan Brodtman led the Scots with 14 points. Niko Polydorou led the Lakers with 33 points. Ian Gallagher had 12 points and Naseem Lewis and Abdalla Mohamed had 11 each for the Scots. Alex Fischer had 17 points and Ari Bogen-Grose had 10 for the Lakers.

Minneapolis Roosevelt 70, Minneapolis Washburn 65: Deszi Sims scored 38 points to lead the Teddies past the visiting Millers. Dyvel Dixon had 12 points for the Teddies. Charles Johnson led the Millers with 21 points and Charles Cook-Gordon had 17.

St. Paul Johnson 95, St. Paul Harding 59: Shemar Tucker-Adams scored 21 points to lead the Governors past the host Knights. Kyle Lee had 16 points, Jordan Mobley had 14, Nuradean Adam had 13 and Dillion Moua had 10 for the Governors. Simeon Sharp led the Knights with 21 points and Jovan Christian had 16.

staff reports