Grace Mammen struck out 11 to lead third-seeded Rogers past Irondale 2-0 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A, Section 5 softball tournament Monday. She tripled in the sixth inning and broke the scoreless tie on a hit by Courtney Johnston. Allie Roberts extended the lead for the Royals on a squeeze bunt.

Mackensie Wolterstorff struck out two in six innings for the Knights. Sophie Findell led the Knights at the plate with two hits.

Maple Grove 5, Osseo 0: Ava Dueck pitched a two-hit shutout to lift the second-seeded Crimson past the Orioles in the quarterfinal round of Class 4A, Section 5. Dueck had two hits and an RBI. Sophie Culhane had three hits and Marie Pallansch had two for the Crimson.

Baseball

St. Croix Lutheran 2, Cooper 1: John Lopez allowed one run on three hits in seven innings to lead the visiting Crusaders past the Hawks. Sam Wondrasch had two hits and drove in a run to lead the Crusaders offense.

Rosemount 2, Lakeville South 1: Aidan Maldonado struck out 14 over seven innings to lead the visiting Irish past the Cougars in the first game of a doubleheader. The Irish completed the sweep with a 16-6 in the second game.

Roseville 8, Cretin-Derham Hall 5: Roseville scored seven runs in the fifth inning to defeat host Cretin-Derham Hall. Andrew Young led Roseville with three hits, one walk and one RBI and Michael Tschida had three hits and one walk.

