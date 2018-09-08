Matt Cavanagh intercepted a pass at the 12-yard line Friday, sealing Edina's 17-14 victory over visiting Rosemount.

Rosemount trailed by three with three minutes left in the game, and quarterback Max Carter drove the Irish into Edina territory before Cavanagh's interception settled the game.

Luke Arom gave Edina the lead with a 24-yard field goal. Cavanagh set up the scoring drive with a 14-yard run off a fake punt.

The teams traded touchdowns late in the third quarter. Hamza Malim caught a touchdown pass from Ethan Hufendick for Edina, followed by a 5-yard touchdown run from Rosemount's Garrison Green.

Cavanagh scored the game's opening touchdown and finished with 123 rushing yards.

The Hornets (2-0) will take on Wayzata on the road next week. Rosemount will play Eagan; both teams are 0-2.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 21, Orono 16: The Red Knights took the lead with 1:15 left when Nick Peterson connected with Zach Swenson on a 10-yard pass. The Spartans drove to the Benilde 2-yard line, but the Red Knights stopped them on downs to secure their first win of the season.

Blaine 14, St. Michael-Albertville 7: Jack Haring threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jason Kaul late in the third quarter to give the Bengals the lead. Tony Strand set up Blaine's first score with a 52-yard interception return, and Haring scored from 2 yards. The Knights scored their touchdown when Jared Duda connected with Desean Phillips for an 80-yard touchdown pass.

St. Paul Central 22, Minneapolis Washburn 20: After trading touchdowns throughout the game, a successful two-point conversion by the Minutemen in the first quarter and a failed attempt by the Millers in the third quarter made the difference. Dion Ford led the Minutemen with two rushing touchdowns, including an 81-yard run. Jamar Nelson had two rushing scores for the Millers.

Roseville 27, Woodbury 7: The Raiders defense held the Royals to 28 rushing yards after Woodbury gained nearly 350 yards rushing last week. Roseville's Zeb Kauth scored on a 6-yard interception return.

Lakeville South 27, Eagan 7: Johnny Shabaz scored three touchdowns to lead the Cougars past the Wildcats. He had two receiving touchdowns and a 53-yard scoring run and produced 84 rushing yards and 83 receiving yards.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 54, Watertown-Mayer 7: The Panthers led by 14 before their offense even got onto the field. Will Higgins returned a blocked kick for a touchdown, and Zach Mohr scored on an interception. Higgins also scored two rushing touchdowns.

Hutchinson 42, Willmar 28: Senior Josiah Nelson had 309 rushing yards on 35 carries and scored all six touchdowns for the Tigers. Junior Tyler Schiller had 100 rushing yards.

