Jason Williamson, Owatonna, RB, sr.: Swift and strong, the 6-1, 190-pound running back ran for more than 2,300 yards and scored 42 TDs for the Class 5A champion Huskies. Committed to Minnesota in December.
Travis Yohnke, Parkers Prairie, TE, sr.: Prototypical tight end at 6-5, 230 pounds. Can deliver a blow as a blocker and stretch the field as a receiver. Caught 46 passes in 2017. Committed to NDSU.
Terrell Hall, Winona, WR/DB, sr.: As shifty and quick as any player in the state, the 5-11, 185-pound Hall is a playmaker on both sides of the ball. Committed to NDSU.
Matt Koshiol, Rocori, RB, sr.: A slasher who accelerates quickly and hits holes with a burst. At 6-3, 185 pounds, he's strong enough to run through tacklers and fast enough run away from them. Committed to North Dakota.
Aaron Witt, Winona, DE/TE, jr.: Tremendous athlete for his size (6-5, 230) with a 4.8 40 and 33-inch vertical. Had 12 tackles for loss and five sacks as a sophomore. Has offers from Iowa State, Iowa and Minnesota.
Jim Paulsen
