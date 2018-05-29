TREY FESSLER

St. Michael-Albertville • Golf

One year after having his season derailed by a heart ailment that required surgery, Trey Fessler showed last week that he’s back at the top of his game.

The junior, son of Medina Golf Club head professional Steve Fessler, tied a state high school record for best 18-hole score when he shot a 9-under-par 63 at Riverwood National G.C. in Otsego. He followed that up by shooting a 1-under 71 to tie for medalist honors at the Mississippi 8 Conference meet at Fox Hollow G.C.

His record-tying round got a jump-start when he holed out a 50-foot putt on No. 2. “I thought then that this could be one of those days,” he said.

After making the turn in 31, Fessler knew the day would be special. “My dad was the head pro at Riverwood for seven years, so I know the course really well,” he said.

He finished his round with birdies on his final two holes, buoyed by a fortuitous roll on 17 that put him in position to drain a 20-foot putt. After the round, he said the thing he was most proud of was topping his father’s best round at Riverwood.

“He shot 64 twice there,” Fessler said. “He was shocked that I went that low. He told me how proud he was of me.”

Fessler has made a verbal commitment to Nebraska.

EMILIE BLOYER

Eden Prairie • lacrosse

Eden Prairie suffered its first loss to a Minnesota team since 2014 when Prior Lake beat the Eagles 6-5 on May 19, but rebounded with a 16-4 victory over archrival Blake. Bloyer, a junior goalie (committed to Richmond University), had eight saves.

GRACE GALL

Eastview • softball

The senior pitcher survived a war against Eagan in the first round of the 4A, Section 3 playoffs, pitching eight innings in a 9-8 victory. She followed by throwing a 12-strikeout one-hitter in the Lightning’s 3-0 second-round victory over Hastings.

ABBY JONES

Blaine • lacrosse

The senior midfielder took over the state’s goal scoring lead with two strong performances. She scored eight goals and an assist in an 18-7 victory over Osseo/Park Center and had six goals and an assist in an 18-2 rout of Totino-Grace. She has 80 goals this season.

CHASE KVAAL

Irondale • lacrosse

The junior goalie has been a dependable backstop for all 13 games in Irondale’s undefeated season. Last week he stopped 12 shots in an 11-5 victory over Champlin Park and 12 more in a conference-clinching 8-7 overtime victory over Elk River.

PARKER LAW

Mounds Park Academy • tennis

The lanky 6-5 junior completed the regular season as the No. 1-ranked singles player in Class 1A. He moved a step closer to proving it by crushing the competition in the Section 5 singles bracket, winning all four matches without losing a set.

JAILYN ROBINSON

Eagan • track and field

The senior was the standout performer at the South Suburban Conference meet. She won the 100 meters (12.78), the 200 meters (25.81) and the long jump (17 feet, 8 inches) and anchored the fourth-place 4x100 relay team.

