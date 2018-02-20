MARA MCCOLLOR

Wayzata • Nordic skiing

In the grand scheme of Mara McCollor’s skiing life, competing for the Wayzata High School team is somewhere down her list in terms of importance.

For fun, however, McCollor admits there’s nothing better.

As expected, the junior won the girls’ individual state championship at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, skiing out to a big lead after the skate portion of the race and cruising to victory with a solid classic-style effort in the second leg of the competition. She finished ahead of runner-up Hannah Bettendorf of Proctor and Sarah Olson of Blaine, two skiers she gushed over in postrace interviews last week.

“It’s so fun to be up here and be racing with the whole state here,” McCollor said. “I love racing with these girls.”

She then turned to both, who were standing next to her, and said, “You guys are awesome.”

McCollor’s affection for her fellow skiers even tempered her enthusiasm for her victory.

“I don’t know if I knew if I wanted to win or not,” she said “All of these girls deserve to win. They are so good. They’re fast, and it’s fun to race against them. But it was for sure an accomplishment I really wanted.”

BRYCE BRODZINSKI

Blaine • hockey

In his past four games, the junior forward has shown the family scoring touch, notching nine goals, including two hat tricks, and adding five assists. Brodzinski, who has said he will play for St. Cloud State like his brother Jonny did, has helped Bengals win five of their past six games since an 1-10-1 stretch.

LUKE CHAMBERLAIN

Hastings • wrestling

The junior racked up three pins while competing as a heavyweight in the Class 3A, Section 3 meet, helping the Raiders to the section title. His pin of Eagan’s Brett Heinlein in the team finals was the victory Hastings needed to defeat the Wildcats 28-25.

BECCA DIVINE

Eden Prairie • Alpine skiing

The junior led wire-to-wire on her way to the individual championship at the Alpine skiing state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. She had the first run of the meet, setting the pace with blazing time of 35.49, and followed with a terrific second run for a combined time of 1:15.44.

EMILY FISCHLER

Lakeville South • hockey

The senior forward scored back-to-back goals in the third period to lift the Cougars to a 6-5, come-from-behind victory over Farmington in the Class 2A, Section 1 championship game. Fischler’s shorthanded goal at 13:08 was the game-winner.

ANTWAN KIMMONS

Tartan • basketball



The junior guard clearly feels comfortable against North St. Paul. He scored 30 points to lead a Titans rally past the Polars, 65-60. He scored 38 points in the previous meeting between the two teams.

KENZI KLUGE

Eden Prairie • gymnastics

The sophomore had the best meet of her career in helping the Eagles claim the Class 2A, Section 6 team title. Kluge won the floor exercise, uneven bars and balance beam and was second in the vault en route to the all-around title with a personal- best score of 38.0.

JIM PAULSEN

