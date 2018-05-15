THEO MOORE

Minneapolis Edison • baseball

Moore, a senior righthander, was 5 years old the last time Edison defeated perennial city conference power Minneapolis Washburn, a streak of 21 losses that dated to 2005.

Thanks to Moore’s stellar pitching and a growing sense of confidence throughout the team, that streak is over.

Moore shut down the Millers over six innings in a 4-2 victory, helping move Edison to within a half-game of first place in the Minneapolis Conference.

“That was my best game of the season,” Moore said. “I felt good in warmups and carried it all the way through.”

He added a 3-1 victory over Lester Prairie to his résumé as well, completing a week in which he gave up just two earned runs, struck out 12 and drove in eight runs at the plate.

Moore credited the philosophy of coach Bernie Kunza, a longtime assistant who took over as head coach this season. “Before every game, Bernie’s telling us to expect to win, not hope to win,” Moore said. “We go into game knowing we can play with anybody, and it helps.”

A victory over league-leading Minneapolis Southwest on Tuesday would put the Tommies within a game of winning their first conference title in 35 years.

LEAH HERZOG

Red Wing • golf

Herzog, a junior ranked No. 2 in the state by the MGA, won the venerable Red Wing Invitational on the Wingers’ home course, Mississippi National G.C., shooting a 2-under-par 69 to take medalist honors by one stroke.

LINCOLN JOHNSON

Chaska • golf

The future Gophers golfer won three meets and totaled 13 under par. He shot a 4-under 67 in a Metro West Conference meet at Columbia G.C., a 2-under 70 to win the Nelson Invite at the Ridges at Sand Creek, and a 7-under 65 to win a conference meet at the Chaska Town Course.

MAX LOVEN

Champlin Park • baseball

The Rebels won four of five to move back to .500. Loven, a senior pitcher, won both of his starts, defeating Anoka and Osseo while striking out 27 in 13 innings. He went 7-for-14 at the plate with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI.

NICK KULSETH

Roseville • baseball

The Raiders won four of six games, riding the senior infielder’s bat. Kulseth hit .591 (13-for-22) with two walks, four doubles, eight runs and eight RBI. He went 4-for-4 with four RBI and three stolen bases in a 12-2 victory over White Bear Lake.

MADISON PICH

Spring Lake Park • softball

The sophomore shortstop went 6-for-11 at the plate, homered three times, drove in six runs and scored seven while leading the Panthers to four consecutive victories. She has six home runs, breaking the previous school record of five.

CASSANDRA SINN

North Branch • softball

The Class 3A, No. 2 Vikings improved to 12-1 with relentless offensive attack. They scored 54 runs in six victories last week, paced by the .545 average (12-for-22) of the senior first baseman. She added a home run and seven RBI and was perfect in the field.

JIM PAULSEN

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.









