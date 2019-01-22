CALVIN SUND

Prior Lake • wrestling

Barely a year ago, Sund, then a junior, was recovering from a knee injury and preparing to wrestle for the first time all season. He returned just in time for the section meet, still managed to qualify for the state meet at 182 pounds and advanced to the championship match before losing to Owatonna’s Cade King in the Class 3A finals.

Instead of being disappointed, Sund was determined to use his junior year as a steppingstone.

“Obviously, losing in the finals was tough, but I was really more thankful that I made it that far,” Sund said.

It has shown all season. Last week he won all five of his matches, four of them in the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Duals, where he racked up three first-period pins and a technical fall.

Motivated after his brush with a state title, Sund gave up football last fall to double down on his training regimen. He spent a lot of time working out with college-age wrestlers at the University of Minnesota. “I put in a lot of time in the spring and the summer and the fall, doing everything I can to prepare,” he said. “I have a goal of being an undefeated state champ, but I’m not looking too far ahead.”

He’s undefeated (24-0) and ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at 195 pounds.

“So far, so good,” he said.

LAURA HAGUE

St. Croix Lutheran • basketball

Last Tuesday the seventh-grade guard wowed fans with a terrific display of outside shooting. She made 11 three-pointers — two shy of the state record for a single game — in an 83-54 victory over Concordia Academy.

GRACE KUIPERS

Eden Prairie • hockey

The sophomore forward had consecutive hat tricks in victories over Hopkins/St. Louis Park (8-0) and North Wright County (4-2). She also had two assists in a 3-2 overtime victory over Class 2A, No. 4 Wayzata.

TORI NELSON

Henry Sibley • basketball

The senior forward recorded back-to-back double-doubles to lift the Warriors to two road victories. She had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-57 triumph over Tartan and 23 and 10 in a 68-47 victory over South St. Paul.

CHANEY NEU

Champlin Park • gymnastics

Neu, a sophomore, looks ready to make a run at a third consecutive Class 2A all-around title. In a victory over Park Center last week, she set school records in the all-around (38.925), vault (9.875) and uneven bars (9.75).

COLE NICHOLSON

Chaska • basketball

The 6-6 senior set a school record with 51 points in an 82-69 victory over Cooper, and he did it the old-fashioned way: No three-pointers. He made 23 baskets and hit five of six free throws.

CAMDEN PALMQUIST

Eagan • Alpine skiing

The sophomore led the Wildcats to the team title at the Buck Hill Invitational on Friday. He completed his two runs in a meet-winning combined time of 44.34 seconds, the only skier in the meet under 45 seconds.

JIM PAULSEN

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

















