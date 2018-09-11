KARIN YOUNG

Eastview • tennis

Finally healthy after a year of battling various ailments, the talented-beyond-her-years freshman showed what she is capable of by defeating defending Class 2A singles champion Nicole Copeland of Edina 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 (super-tiebreaker).

With the victory last Wednesday, Young, the daughter of University of Minnesota men’s tennis coach Geoff Young and former Gophers player and women’s assistant coach Dana Peterson, took over the No. 1 spot in the tennis coaches association’s rankings.

“I was blown away watching Karin,” Eastview coach Jeff Carlson said. “You’d think she was a senior. Every ball was a laser, everything she hit was deep. She didn’t make many mistakes.”

Foot fractures caused Young to miss the girls’ tennis season in 2017, so she played with the boys’ team last spring. A back injury suffered over the summer was another brief setback, but she insists she’s fine now.

“For the most part, I’m healthy,” Young said. “Playing with the boys helped me because they hit a heavier ball. It helps I play with ‘Coley’ or girls of her caliber because they hit the ball much harder.”

Being the daughter of tennis coaches, Young said, also works to her advantage.

“I can talk to both my parents about tennis whenever I want, about on the court and the mental side,” she said.

Ty BENJAAFAR

Mpls. Washburn • soccer

The senior forward scored two goals and assisted on two others in a 7-1 rout of Eagan and added two goals in a 5-1 victory over Minneapolis Southwest, helping the Millers to a No. 2 ranking in Class 2A.

BRIANNE BREWSTER

Lakeville South • cross-country

After running in third place for most of the race, the junior kicked with 200 meters to go and passed both runners in front of her to win the Hopkins Invitational at Gale Woods Farm in a time of 18:38.

TERRELL JONES

St. Agnes • football

After spotting Brooklyn Center a 14-0 lead, the Aggies stormed back to defeat the Centaurs 48-29. Jones, a senior running back, shouldered much of the load, rushing 19 times for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

RACHEL KILKELLY

Shakopee • volleyball

The senior outside hitter did just about everything for the Sabers while leading them to the championship of the Shakopee Invitational. She had 92 kills with a .380 attack percentage, 59 digs, 13 blocks and nine ace serves.

EMMANUEL TAMBA

Park Center • football

The senior tailback averaged 9.9 yards per carry in the Pirates’ wild 41-39 victory over Richfield. He rushed 27 times for 268 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by scoring runs of 27, 56 and 68 yards.

BROOKE WEICHBRODT



Concordia Academy • volleyball

The sophomore setter quarterbacked the Beacons to four victories in five matches and a runner-up finish in the Apple Valley Invitational. She had 112 set assists, 16 digs, 12 kills and eight ace serves.

JIM PAULSEN