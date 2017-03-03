PORTLAND, Ore. — Minnesota United FC and Portland Timbers are set to kick off around 9 p.m. CT time in the inaugural Major League Soccer match for the Loons and the 2017 season opener. Tune in to FS1.

Here is United's starting lineup, A 4-3-3, I believe: John Alvbage; Justin Davis; Francisco Calvo, Vadim Demidov; Jermaine Taylor; Mo Saeid, Collen Warner, Rasmus Schuller; Bashkim Kadrii, Johan Venegas, Kevin Molino.

All in all, only getting Miguel Ibarra for Bashkim Kadrii wrong in my special section prediction is pretty dang good. I thought Kadrii would come off the bench. But practice has been majority closed since Orlando, when Kadrii was mostly gone to get his visa figure out in Denmark, so I feel like I did pretty well, given the circumstances.

Anyway, enough about me. Ibson, Kevin Venegas, Brent Kallman, Christian Ramirez, Collin Martin, Patrick McLain and Ibarra are all on the bench for United.

Here is the Timbers's lineup:

Check out my preview box here for some injury updates and other news ahead of the game.

I'll be doing a postgame blog and video, so tweet or email me your questions throughout the match. Enjoy it, guys!