Eagan police arrested a man after they found a 25-year-old pregnant woman dead inside an Eagan home Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., officers were called to 3100 Alden Pond Lane regarding an unresponsive woman. Life-saving measures were performed, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, who has not been identified, was 32 weeks pregnant.

“The woman appeared to have been subjected to trauma,” Eagan police said in a news release.

Detectives believe the death was a homicide. Police arrested a person of interest, a 23-year-old man from Brooklyn Park, just before 6 p.m. in Mounds View. The Star Tribune generally does not identify criminal suspects before they are charged.

“Unless further information is obtained, Eagan police are not looking for any additional suspects in connection with this case at this time,” according to the news release.

