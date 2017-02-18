The experiment is over.

“Prairie Home Companion” has been renewed for a 44th season, and will return in the fall with 26 episodes, host Chris Thile announced as Saturday’s show opened.

This season, which ended Saturday, featured only 13 episodes. It was Thile’s first season as host of the show, which long had been associated with Garrison Keillor.

“I know it seemed inevitable, but it wasn’t,” Thile said of the show’s renewal, to warm applause from the audience at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul.

Thiel opened the show with a snippet of the Beatles song “Hello, Goodbye.”

In a news release, Dave Kansas, executive vice president of American Public Media, which distributes the show, said, “Chris has brilliantly built on Garrison’s legacy. While it’s not a surprise that Chris’ talent and energy are resonating with our audiences, we’ve been delighted with the incredible response from listeners.”

The fall season will kick off from St. Paul on Oct. 7.

APR also announced that two new live broadcasts have been added to the season’s schedule on Saturday May 13 and 20 from the Fitzgerald.

The show is heard on 580 public radio stations across the country by approximately 2.5 million listeners each week, according to APR.