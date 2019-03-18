Drivers can expect delays in the downtown Minneapolis construction zone on I-35W Monday and Tuesday as the Minnesota Department of Transportation patches potholes.

Southbound I-35W will be a single lane from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday as crews work between Hiawatha Avenue and 42nd Street. Northbound will be down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

MnDOT also will close one lane of eastbound I-94 from I-394 to Hiawatha Avenue at 7 p.m. Monday. A second lane will close at 10 p.m. Monday. All lanes are expected to be open by 5 a.m. Tuesday as crews patch potholes and re-stripe the freeway.

Scores of motorists have hit gaping holes that have opened up on both freeways in recent weeks. Twice last week, MnDOT shut down one lane on eastbound I-94 between the Portland Tunnel and Hiawatha Avenue to put down a temporary asphalt mix to shore up the crumbling pavement. Both times it failed.

This week, MnDOT will use a longer-lasting product that is not available during cold weather months to make repairs on both I-94 and I-35W, said MnDOT spokeswoman Kirsten Klein.