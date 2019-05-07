Law enforcement was called to a Hennepin County public works facility Tuesday after a reported bomb threat, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

The scene was just to the southwest of Hwy. 55 and Arrowhead Drive in Hamel, according to sheriff's spokesman Edgar Linares.

Medina Police Chief Ed Belland, whose agency responded along with the Sheriff's Office, said the threat no longer exists and no evacuation was necessary.

However, he added that a suspect in connection with the threat was being sought.

