The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 35W between the Crosstown Hwy. 62 and Interstate 694.

The 15-mile segment of Interstate 35W was closed over the weekend as crews were working on a resurfacing project between downtown Minneapolis and County Road C in Roseville and utility work between downtown Minneapolis and the Crosstown. As a heads up, the same closure will be in effect Friday night through next Monday morning.

Over in St. Paul, commuters will encounter a new closures Monday morning. They city's Public Works department will close westbound Kellogg Boulevard between Washington Street near the Science Museum and W. 7th Street near the Xcel Energy Center.

Eastbound Kellogg will remain open as will the Exchange Street tunnel.

The closure will be in place until Sept. 30 as crews work to repair four bridge expansion joints and put a new concrete overlay on the existing bridge.